Dottin returns for T20 World Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Fit-again all-rounder Deandra Dottin is poised to play her first international in 12 months after being recalled to the Caribbean side for next month’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 28-year-old Barbadian was sidelined for most of last year, having picked up a shoulder injury and then forced to undergo surgery.

Dottin, the region’s most experienced Windies Women player with 110 T20 Internationals, returned to action during a franchise tournament in Trinidad last month before resuming active Windies training during the pre-World Cup camp in recent weeks.

She is one of several changes to the squad which faced India in a five-match series last November, with Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell and Cherry-Ann Fraser all called up for the February 21 to March 8 campaign.

Veteran Stacy-Ann King, recalled last year following a three-year break, has been axed again while Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean and Shabika Gajnabi have also been left out.

Captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the T20 series against India through injury, is also fit again and back at the helm.

Chief selector Ann Browne-John said the return of Taylor and Dottin, who bowls sharp medium pace, was a fillip for the side, especially with the experienced new-ball fast-bowling pair of Connell and Shakera Selman both also fit again.

“The World Cup squad continues to show a blend of experience and young emerging players,” Browne-John said. “It is boosted by the return of captain Stafanie Taylor who was out of the T20 series against India through injury. We are also pleased to welcome back Deandra Dottin who made such a big impact on International cricket in the past few years until she was sidelined by injury.

“The two experienced fast bowlers Connell and Selman who have also been on the injured list are now back in the squad.”

Twenty-year-old Guyanese Fraser is the only uncapped player in the squad while Kirby, 32, played the last of her six international matches 12 years ago.

Cooper featured for West Indies for most of last year but missed the India series.

Browne-John praised the inclusion of both Kirby and Fraser, noting they were both expected to be assets.

“Lee Ann Kirby returns to the team after an extended absence but she has shown herself to be a prolific scorer,” she said.

“In addition, the introduction of the young fast bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser is ideal for the Australian pitches which are generally fast with some bounce. The team has the experience and talent to excel at the World Cup.”

West Indies have been installed in Group B of the event alongside England, South Africa, Pakistan and Thailand.

The 2016 champions, Windies reached the semi-finals of the last tournament staged in the Caribbean before going out to eventual champions Australia.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.