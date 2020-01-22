BCQS Guyana Masters Squash Championship serves off today

… Barbados, BVI and Jamaica to participate

THE Guyana Squash Association (GSA) will be serving off 2020 with a new addition to its calendar – the first BCQS Guyana Masters Championship, today at the Georgetown Squash Courts from 17:00hrs.

Sponsored by property and development company, BCQS International, the tournament will see Guyana play hosts to Squash Masters from Barbados, Tortola and Jamaica.

According to a release from GSA, 26 players will contest in the following categories – Women’s Over-35, Men’s Over-35, Over-45, Over-55 and Over-65 to show mature athletes still have the ability to perform in this ultimate court game.

From Young Masters to ‘Vets’, the line-up of players promises some outstanding play and close battles in the various age groups.

Guyana’s long-time players Denis Dias and Tony Farnum will be representing the Over-65, Narendra Singh, Lloyd Fung-A-Fat and Wayne Alphonso in Over-55, David Fernandes, Joe Mekdeci for Over-45, and Regan Pollard in the Over-35..

In the Women’s Over-35 Lydia Fraser and Tian Edwards challenge the lone overseas female competitor from Barbados.

“Having sponsor BCQS International on board for this event is welcomed by GSA as an opportunity to broaden the scope of Masters squash in Guyana and allow those with a lifelong dedication to the sport to showcase their experience and expertise,” the association said.

After today’s opening round of matches, action will continue tomorrow from 17:00hrs, followed by two sessions on Saturday (11:00hrs and 16:00hrs).