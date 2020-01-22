Angoy returns as president as nine women elected to Diamond United FC executive

HISTORY was created on Monday evening last when the Diamond United Football Club elected nine women in an 11-member executive committee that will govern the affairs of the club for the next two years.

Returning as president was Orein Angoy with the other position being occupied by a male being Committee Member, Rockwell Adams.

The full executive committee reads: Orein Angoy (president), Vianne Stanislaus (vice-president), Marcel Pinder (treasurer), Charlene Da Costa-Cameron (secretary), Nicole McKenzie (Assistant secretary/treasurer), Atoya Shepherd (Public Relations Officer).Committee Members: Rockwell Adams, Tobika Wright, Amanda King, Threcia Williams, Yerina Carvahal.

President of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Kevin Anthony who performed duties as Returning Officer charged the new executive to continue the good work of the club which has been improving its pedigree with every competition played in the EBFA.He also congratulated the club for electing so many women to the executive and encouraged them to be the trailblazers in charting a new course for the club.

President Angoy thanked the club for reposing confidence in him and encouraged colleagues to work as a team to take the club to another level.