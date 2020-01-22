Ambassador Lynch gives blessings to Regal team ahead of upcoming USA tour

AHEAD of their tour to the United States of America (USA) which bowls off in March, softball giants Regal were given moral support from United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch.

Ambassador Lynch had her first interaction with softball cricketers last Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) where she was presented with a souvenir bat, signed by members of the Regal All Stars, Regal Masters and Regal Legends cricket teams.

The Diplomat then gave her best wishes to the Regal team who will be winging out in March for assignments in Florida and New York, Regal will set off for Florida in March for the Orlando Cup and will then travel to New York for the Independence Cup later in July.

The envoy caught a glimpse of an encounter between Regal Masters who beat Fisherman Masters in a friendly match. As the guest of honour, the diplomat was presented with a Regal cricket team authentic cap, a match ball and the bat which bore the autographs of the championship’s winning players.

Also present at the presentation, which took place on the Everest outfield were Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) president Aleem Hussain, ECC president Manzoor Nadir and Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) president Ian John.

John gave a brief history of the Regal teams and stressed on their achievements since they began travelling to Florida and New York. The longstanding GSCL executive was happy to report that on every trip since 2015 the Regal teams were successful and brought back many team and individual trophies.

Meanwhile, making the presentation to the ambassador was team owner, Mahendra Hardyal, on behalf of the players who were all gathered on the field.

In response, Ambassador Lynch expressed her gratitude for the gift and the invitation. “I am very grateful for this opportunity to be involved and though I attended CPL cricket twice, this is the first time I’ve been this close to the game. I intend to give this gift prominence in my office,” she said.

Then, wearing her Regal team cricket cap and armed with her new bat, the ambassador displayed her prowess as a cricketer with a confident and well executed on-drive to the first ball she received much to the loud applause of all in attendance.