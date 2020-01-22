African envoys in Cuba pay courtesy call on President Granger

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Monday, received the ambassadors of the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Gambia and the Republic of Zimbabwe, who are based in Havana, Cuba.

He took the opportunity to brief them on the present political and economic situation in Guyana and outlined his Decade of Development Program for 2020-2029, explaining that it was based on four pillars: The Green State, the Petroleum State, the Digital State and the Education Nation.

In a release by Guyana’s Embassy in Cuba, it was noted that the African Ambassadors enquired about the prospects of deepening of bilateral relations with Guyana and President Granger pointed that there was great scope for the development of trade and economic relations. The expansion of Guyana’s rice exports to the African continent and the sale of Guyana’s rum was an area of interest to the Ambassadors.

President Granger also updated them on his medical condition and the ambassadors congratulated him on his good state of health as they prayed for his full and complete recovery.