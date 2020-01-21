Three charged for beating St Agnes teacher

THE parents and a relative of a pupil of the St Agnes Primary, as well as a teacher of the school, were released on bail, in connection with an incident which has since sparked a public outcry.

The four appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and denied the charges when they were read to them.

Sherwin Dalrymple and his partner Soyini Gardener, along with the relative, Kendacie Peters, and school teacher Tiffini Hinds, were all released on bail in connection with the incident.

Dalrymple’s first charge stated that, on January 15, 2020, at St Agnes Primary School, at Church and Thomas Streets, Georgetown, he provoked Tiffani Hinds with intent to insult or annoy her.

The second charge stated that, Dalrymple, on the same day, and at the same place, assaulted Tiffani Hinds.

Peters’ first charge stated that, on January 15, 2020, at St Agnes Primary School at Church and Thomas Streets, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously damaged a dress valued at $6,500, propety of Tiffani Hinds.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, she unlawfully assaulted Tiffani Hinds.

Gardener’s first charge stated that, on January 15, 2020, at St Agnes Primary School at Church and Thomas Streets, Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Tiffani Hinds to cause her actual bodily harm.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, she unlawfully and maliciously damaged one single acrylic denture valued at $12,000, property of Tiffani Hinds.

Hinds’ charge stated that, on January 15, 2020, at St Agnes Primary School at Church and Thomas Streets, Georgetown, she assaulted Gardener.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, she provoked Soyini Gardener, with intent to insult or annoy her.

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus granted Gardener $50,000 bail and Dalrymple, Peters and Hinds $20,000 bail each.