ROSE Hall add Ivan Madray T20 title to collection after beating Albion by 5 runs

ROSE Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour wrapped up last weekend as double-champs, after winning both STAG Beer 40-Overs and Ivan Madray T20 first-division titles.

After beating Tucber Park in Saturday’s STAG Beer 40-Over final, Rose Hall continued their winning ways as they won the toss and elected to bat first in Sunday’s game.

Former national players Royston Crandon (18) and Delbert Hicks (42) added 47 for the 3rd wicket while Troy Mathieson (16), Keith Simpson (15) made useful contributions as the team made 130-9 after 20 overs.

Bowling for Albion, left-arm spinner Gourav Ramesh bagged 4-36 and Mahendra Chaitnarine 2-7. Albion were then kept to 125 in their pursuit of 130 thanks mainly to spinner and opposition captain Eon Hooper with 3-26 and Keith Simpson 3-29 while pacer Sylus Tyndall and Royston Crandon supported with a wicket each.

Jaguars batsman and Albion opener Kandasammy Surujnarine continued his form but failed to make a significant score as he made 22 while former U-19 player Sharaz Ramcharran (31) and Steve Latchana (27) got going but failed to carry on.

The game provided much heat during the latter stages of the innings as Albion entered the last over requiring 10 runs for victory. Left-arm spinner Simpson only conceded four runs as Kevin Umroa was run-out for 06 off the second ball of the over.

Simpson then dismissed Mahendra Chaitnarine and Gourav Ramesh off successive balls to wrap up a nail-biting win at the No. 69 ground last Sunday.

BCB president Hilbert Foster congratulated both teams for entertaining the large crowd with great cricket. He thanked Chandradat Chintamani for sponsoring the tournament in memory of his late uncle, Ivan Samuel Madray.

Chintamani, in response, expressed thanks to the BCB for organising a highly successful tournament and stated that the final was one of the best cricket matches he has ever saw. He committed to sponsoring the tournament for as long as he can afford.

The Laparkan Senior vice-president further congratulated the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team for winning the title. Hicks was named Man-of-the-Final for his 26-ball 42. He carried home a financial reward along with a trophy.

Albion received $50 000 while the champions bagged the $100 000 purse along with trophies.