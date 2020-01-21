Ramdhani siblings show form in 2020 ACAC tourney

THE Ramdhani siblings got 2020 off to a great start as they continued to show good form which started last year, following the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Badminton tourney which ended on January 19.

The Guyanese pair of Badminton aces, brother Narayan and sister Priyanna, continued their 2019 form, as they put on a good showing at the Kings University in Edmonton Alberta, Canada where the event was hosted.

Narayan, playing for the Kings University secured a pair of 3rd places in the Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles. Ramdhani defeated John Li of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), 21-16, 22-20 in the Quarter-Finals.

He then suffered a loss to Raymond Kim also of NAIT 21-18, 21-17 in the Semi-Finals before beating Smit Patel two sets; 21-13, 21-16 to win the 3rd honours. Priyanna also bagged a 3rd place spot representing Olds College in the Women’s Singles event.

In the Ladies’ Singles event, Priyanna gained a bye in the opening round before beating NAIT’s Kaitlyn Gee: 21-4, 21-7 in the Quarter-Finals. She lost to Johnna Rymes of Concordia, two sets 21-9, 21-4 in the semis but then fell at the hands of Cecilia Wolski 21-11, 21-13.

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) and father of the stalwarts, Gokarn Ramdhani, in a quote said “We (GBA) are happy with them maintaining their continuous consistency to stay on top and especially playing with outside temperatures of -25oC.”

He continued, “They are holding up expectations to keep their standards high for both of their respective learning institutions and more so for Badminton in Guyana,” he ended.