Min. Cummings takes message of hope to Mabaruma

– tells of ‘solid plan’ gov’t has in store for Reg. 1

THE incumbent A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government, since being elected to office almost five years ago, has not only transformed Guyana but has a “solid plan” for the continued development of the local economy.

That’s according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings, who made the observation while making a pitch recently for the Coalition’s re-election at a public meeting in Mabaruma, seat of administration of Region One (Barima-Waini).

“Guyana is on the rise, and in order for us as a nation to achieve our full potential, especially with our oil revenues, Guyana must have leadership that is accountable, fair, transparent, and responsible,” she said. “It is very important that you support the APNU+AFC Coalition, and let prosperity, development, unity and social cohesion continue,” she told the fair-size gathering at the meeting.

She said that considering all the work that has been done so far by the Coalition, “The choice is clear. On Election Day, I want you to encourage your families, friends and loved ones to get up early and go to their polling places and vote solidly for APNU+AFC! Encourage them to vote for a prosperous Guyana; to vote for a brighter future.”

She believes that the Coalition’s track record proves that they are the only political force in Guyana that is eligible and capable enough to manage the country’s future.

In making her case, the minister highlighted some of work that has been done by the Coalition in its short time in office, particularly the billions of dollars that have been budgeted and expended on infrastructure and housing development, education and improved public healthcare, public security, and improved wages and salaries, all aimed at creating a better life for all Guyanese.

In terms of work related to the hinterland, Dr. Cummings said: “Countless kilometers of roads have been repaired, resurfaced and built in every region of Guyana. Hinterland communities that did not have proper roads now have concrete roads in their communities. Airstrips in the hinterland regions have been remodeled, enhanced and modernised to comfortably accommodate passengers with adequate parking for vehicles.

“Communities that never dreamed of having potable water have for the first time… Look at the Kumaka Market Square; look at the Kumaka Bridge; look at your airport. These things were not done during the 23 years of the PPP/C rule; they happened under the united APNU+AFC Coalition Government!”

Minister Cummings said Mabaruma is just one in a host of examples of how the APNU+AFC government is ensuring that all communities and regions across Guyana benefit from developmental projects aimed at raising the standard of living of Guyanese across-the-board.