Greenidge represents Guyana at CARIFORUM meeting

Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge last week represented the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at the Twenty-Sixth Meeting of the Forum of the Caribbean Group of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (CARIFORUM) Council of Ministers, which was held in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The Council of Ministers, the highest decision-making body for CARIFORUM, discussed a number of issues, including BREXIT, Post-Cotonou negotiations, the implementation of the CARIFORUM-European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement 2020 review, and CARIFORUM-EU Development Cooperation, among others. The Foreign Secretary was accompanied by Ambassador of Guyana to the European Union, His Excellency David Hales and Senior Foreign Service Officer I, Ms. Bevon Mc Donald.