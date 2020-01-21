DNA results confirm burnt remains in car trunk

THE burnt body that was found in a car trunk at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on November 1, 2019, has been positively identified as Collin Rodney who vanished before giving testimony in a court case involving the murder of his cousin.

His mother, Jacqueline Hunte, earlier this month buried her son after calling on authorities for her son’s burnt remains to be handed over. Police had given her Rodney’s death certificate. His remains were then transported to the city from Bailey’s Funeral Home in Berbice where relatives took over the process.

Crime Chief Michael Kingston had informed Mrs. Hunte that the DNA results confirmed that the burnt body found in the trunk of a car last November was that of her 26-year-old son.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had already confirmed that the chassis number on the burnt vehicle matched that on Rodney’s car. Rodney, and his silver-grey Toyota Allion, vanished on October 25, 2019. His burnt remains were found in the trunk.

Police are yet to apprehend any suspects in the murder. Rodney disappeared on the same day that he was scheduled to testify in the murder of his cousin, Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was gunned down in April 2019, in Norton Street, Lodge. Thirty-nine-year-old Osafo Grundell, called ‘Safo’, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’, from Garnett Street, Georgetown, are charged with Marlon Rodney’s murder.