Two charged in connection with Mandela Avenue drug bust

Days after the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) moved in and seized a quantity of cannabis and cocaine from a fertiliser truck on Mandela Avenue, two men appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to charges relative to the bust.

Randy Chester, 24, and Christopher Garraway, 45, a bartender, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Monday and were separately charged with the same offence.

It’s alleged that both men on January 16, 2020 at the John Fernandes terminal on Mandela Avenue,the men had 22 kilograms of narcotic and 2.74 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The men denied the charge when it was read to them.

Garraway was represented by Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith.

CANU prosecutor Konyo Sandiford objected to bail being granted to the men citing the nature of the offence. The prosecutor added that there is substantial evidence regarding the handing over of the drugs and caution statements taken from the accused.

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus remanded the men to prison and adjourned the matter until January 29, 2020, when they will appear before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for disclosure.