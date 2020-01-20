Parents,teacher charged over St Agnes incident

The parents of a student of the St Agnes Primary as well as a teacher of the school were released on bail in connection with an incident which has since sparked a public outcry.

Another woman, who is a relative of the parents of the student was also charged when the four appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Sherwin Dalrymple and his partner Soyini Gardener along with a relative, Kendacie Peters, and school teacher Tiffini Hinds, were all released on bail in connection with the incident.

Gardener was released on $50,000 bail while the others were each released on $20,000 bail.

According to the facts which were read in the packed courtroom on Monday, on January 15, 2020 at the St Agnes Primary School at Thomas and Church Streets,Dalrymple assaulted Hinds. He also provoked the woman with intent to annoy or insult her.

On the same date, Gardner assaulted Hinds so as to cause her actual bodily harm while Peters assaulted Hinds and damaged her dress.

Hinds, a Grade One teacher at the school, was charged with provoking and assaulting Gardener.

Reports are that the incident occurred in the headteacher’s office following a meeting between the parents of two students who were involved in a fight at the school’s premises the day before.

In a widely circulated video, the teacher and another woman could be seen in a scuffle while a male, said to be Dalrymple,was also seen kicking at one of the women, said to be Hinds.

On Monday morning,a large group of supporters of the teacher at the heart of the matter converged on the court as they protested what many perceived as an the attack on the teacher.

On Monday, teachers throughout the country donned black and white in a show of solidarity with the violence the nations educators have been facing in the classroom in recent months.

Several public and private sector employees have also followed suit as they posted photos on social media in a show of solidarity and called for the ending of violence in the classrooms.