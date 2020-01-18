West Indies U-19 ready for world cup – head coach

(CMC) – WEST Indies U-19 head coach Graeme West is backing the young team to show the qualities they have developed in the last year, when they bowl off their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign today.

The regional side play against three-time tournament winners Australia in Zone B at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

The players are gaining confidence after wins in the two warm-up games against Canada and Scotland. All 15 players are fit and available for selection as the team begin their preparations for the opening group game against Australia.

West gave a detailed account of the team’s work as they prepare to start the ICC U-19 World Cup which West Indies famously won in 2016.

“The two warm-up games were certainly competitive and provided all squad members with opportunities to demonstrate their skills and show that they had made the necessary adjustments to the conditions and wickets to be effective,” said West to CWI Media.

“The Scotland performance was an improvement on the Canada game when Nyeem Young and Antonio Morris batted superbly to turn the game around.

West continued: “The bowling unit was slightly below par against Canada given how well they have performed since the Tri Series in December, but on Wednesday against Scotland we were far more controlled and disciplined.

“The most pleasing aspect of the Scotland game was the contribution from the top four batters who needed some time out in the middle, Kevlon Anderson’s hundred was well paced, as he mixed good strike rotation with some power-hitting.

Captain Kimani Melius and Leonardo Julien have set the tempo for the innings with run-a-ball half-centuries on a wicket that was well suited to their stroke play and positive intent.

“We are well aware of the quality Australia and England possess and both games will provide great opportunities for our players to demonstrate the learning that has taken place over the last year. We know we will have to produce a perfect performance to beat both sides.

West urged the West Indies fans to support the young team as they seek to emulate the title-winning class of 2016. “They know the importance of the tournament and the stage they are about to perform on and we would love to have everyone supporting and following us.

The boys will be doing everything they can to make their friends, families and all the Windies Cricket fans proud.”