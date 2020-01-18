Keanu Marsh-Brown moves from English League Two to the USL

MEMPHIS 901 FC, through their Sporting director Tim Howard and head coach Tim Mulqueen, yesterday announced the signing of Guyanese midfielder Keanu Marsh-Brown, pending league and federation approval.

The former Newport County player graduated through Fulham Academy in 2009 and signed to stay with the club until 2013. During that time, he went on loan to MK Dons in League One.

Since signing, Marsh-Brown has played in 250 professional matches in the U.K, with 49 League One appearances.

Internationally, Marsh-Brown has four caps for England U-16 and 11 caps for England U-17. On March 23, 2019 Marsh-Brown made his international debut for Guyana where he claimed an assist for the second goal in a 2-1 win against Belize.

During his professional career in the U.K. Marsh-Brown has scored 49 goals and collected 37 assists, while playing with clubs such as Dover Athletic and Barnet.

Memphis 901 FC hopes to build on a successful inaugural season where they averaged over 6 500 fans per game – the ninth highest attendance in the league, second among expansion teams.

Memphis 901 FC is an American Professional football team embarking on its second season in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.