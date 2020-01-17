18 cops received marking machine training

EIGHTEEN ranks from the Guyana Police Force received certificates after completing a two-day training in marking and registration of small and light weapons using the Micro-percussion Marking Machine.

The main objective of the training is to counter illicit proliferation and trafficking of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition and the Impact on Latin America and the Caribbean.

The training, funded by the European Union, was coordinated by the Organisation of America States.

It commenced last Tuesday and was conducted by Instructors Johanna Garcia, Alin Wilson and the Regional Project Coordinator, Carlos Orozco Somoza.

The ranks that received the training are: Deputy Superintendent, Clifton Davis; Inspector, Winston Williams; Sergeant, Andy Gillis; Corporals Elijah Carruthers, Marley Vyphius, Kellon Thomas and John Persaud; Lance Corporal, Ackeem Bacchus; Special Lance Corporal, Jamaal Thornhill; Constables Kenrick Drayton, Ron Profitt, Steffon Duke, Randy Chesney and Shawn Grey from the Tactical Services Unit and Special Constable, Anthony Dean; Constable, Shemroy Peters; Corporal, Noel Adams from the Information Technology Department and Corporal, Timo Pollard from the Communication Department.