Man accused of robbery and attempting to commit a felony remanded

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Wednesday January 15, 2020, remanded, to prison, a 29-year-old man accused of robbery and attempting to commit a felony.

Odwin David of Hadfield Street appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court and denied both charges, when they were read to him.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on January 11, 2020, at Camp Street, Georgetown, while armed with a knife, he attempted to rob Steven Hall.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, while armed with a knife, he robbed Mokis Ally of a phone valued at $30,000, and $1,360 cash.

Police Prosecutor objected to bail based on the nature of the offence and the penalty attached.

Ally told the court that, while he was on his way to work, David approached him asking him for a hundred dollars, and when he told him he didn’t have, David pulled out a knife and asked him if he wanted to die and ordered him ‘to pass everything’.

The matter was reported to police on duty, and David was arrested and positively identified by Ally and Hall.

He was later charged.

Magistrate McGusty remanded David to prison and adjourned the matter until February 5, 2020.