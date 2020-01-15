Demerara Assizes open | 85 murders, 145 rape cases for trial

DESPITE a heavy downpour in the capital city on Tuesday, Justice Brassington Reynolds continued inspecting the Guard of Honour and also took the salute at the opening ceremony of the January criminal sessions at the Demerara Assizes.

Justices Reynolds and Sandil Kissoon will deal with criminal matters while Madam Justice Jo-Ann Barlow preside over matters in the Sexual Offences Court. A total of 218 case are listed for trial.

The list includes 85 cases for murder, 15 for manslaughter and 145 for rape, plus other cases such as abduction, wounding, robbery and robbery under arms.

Listed for trial is Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali, who is currently serving a 45-year sentence for raping a nine-year-old boy.

Ali will go on trial for eight additional counts of sexually abusing eight boys. He is facing multiple indictments for crimes allegedly committed between 2011 and 2012, including sexual activity with a child under 16 years and sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.

Another well-known case is that of former Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson, who is set to be tried for engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 while being in a position of trust. He is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, for the capital offence of murder, former Guyana Defence Force captain Orwain Sandy will be tried for the murder of his reputed wife in 2018.

Sandy allegedly used his service firearm and opened fire at Payne during a domestic dispute. A post-mortem report revealed that Payne died from 14 gunshot wounds to her body– 13 to her chest and one to the head.

Also, businessman Robert Benn will go on trial for the murder of 24-year-old Colin Perreira and the attempted murder of his girlfriend, Gail-Ann Chachon.

Four men are also set to go on trial for the murder of Foulis, East Coast Demerara businessman, Rajendra Singh.

Currently on remand are : Doenauth Katwaru, also known as ‘Pumpkin’; ‘Doodnauth Katwaroo’ or ‘Doodnauth Ketwaru’; Tony Christopher Thomas, also known as ‘Mataran’, ‘Matteron’, ‘Job’ or ‘Fix Up; Michael Lewis called ‘Michael Joseph’, ‘Jet Lee’, ‘J- Ice or ‘Mikey and Adony James, called ‘Don.

Meanwhile, Mark Lowchee called Mark Lee is finally expected to face trial for the September 21, 2003 murder of Collis DeAbreu at Fifth and Light Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown.

Also, there is the case of Regan Rodrigues, called ‘Grey Boy,’ who is charged with the murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing.

The bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme, EBD, on March 10, 2015. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The political activist was well-known for his one-man protest outside the office of former Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall. Minutes before he was gunned down, he was reportedly heard via a bullhorn urging residents of the neighbourhood to vote against the then ruling PPP/C.

In December 2019, gaol delivery was done by Justice Kissoon which brought an end to the October 2019 criminal assizes.

During this assizes, which commenced in October 2019, a total of 322 cases were listed to be heard. Of these 322 cases, 49 were disposed of.

Of these 49 matters, 36 received attention in the Demerara High Court, while 12 were deemed nolle prosequi by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) by letter.

OF these 36 matters that were presented, 20 were for the offence of murder, while 16 others were for sexual offences.

There were 13 guilty pleas, nine guilty verdicts by jury, 3 not-guilty verdicts, six formal verdicts of not guilty, two hung juries and three aborted trials.