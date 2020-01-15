Churches rally for peaceful elections

GUYANA United Apostolic Council and St. Peter’s African Apostolic Church held a Peace March and Rally at the Parade Ground on Sunday January 12, 2020 as their contribution to encourage citizenry to keep the peace and have respect for each other as elections day draws closer.

The rally was held under the theme “Deceit is in the Heart of those who devise evil, but those who plan peace have Joy”.

Addressing the large crowd gathered at the rally was Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform and Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The Guyanese Public Health Minister made the point that the rally came at a time when Guyana was eagerly awaiting the outcome of critical Regional and National Elections, while being on the cusp of phenomenal economic growth and development as the country transitions into a Petroleum State.

Minister Lawrence made the point that prayers for peace, unity and good must prevail in all communities and regions to calm the tension and anticipation as polling day draws closer.

She thanked the organization for spearheading the initiative of prayers for peace, respect and tolerance for each other across the country.

Lawrence focused her attention on one of Guyana’s national songs “Hymn for Guyana’s Children” and pointed out that there was inspiration behind the writings of the songs, thus forging unity, peace and respect for each other as Guyanese.

“The God, whom we serve, we believe, be we Christians, Hindus, Muslims or Pentecostals is not asleep”, Minster Lawrence was quoted as saying to the gathering.

She urged those gathered to learn to live and work together for the good of the country.

The Guyana United Apostolic Council and the St. Peter’s African Apostolic are both 100 years old.