16 Jamaican companies for trade mission this month

THE Regional interest continues to grow in Guyana, as a delegation of 16 companies from Jamaica will be coming to Guyana from this month with the aim of forming business-to-business connections with local companies.

On Tuesday, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, said that the visit is being organised by GCCI with the assistance of CARICHAM, a private sector-led Caribbean Chamber of Commerce.

It was the hope that the delegation would have been present in Guyana since in November 2019 when Jamaica’s first female Head of State, Portia Simpson-Miller, had visited for GCCI’s 130th Annual Awards Ceremony.

However, the plans which were in the works since then will finally take place from January 26–31, 2020.

“I think that a lot of Jamaican business people are interested and excited with the prospect of doing business both in Guyana and with Guyanese businesses,” Boyer said.

He noted that the delegation represents a very wide cross range of businesses offering different types of services and products.

During their time here they will be introduced to various local businesses with the help of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA); the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and other Regional Chambers of Commerce.

Added to this, GCCI is expecting a delegation from Finland which also has similar interests with the private sector or diplomatic missions.

He stated: “We have been encouraging everyone to look at bringing trade missions in to Guyana.”