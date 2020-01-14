Man who stabbed girlfriend 41 times gets life sentence

FIVE years after the gruesome death of 18-year-old Alisa McPherson, her boyfriend was on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years.

Shivanand Roopnarine, 26 of School Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court.

Roopnarine confessed that on April 19, 2015, he murdered his girlfriend Allisa McPherson in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The state was represented by prosecutors Tiffany Lyken, Tuanna Hardy and Nefeeza Baig. Roopnarine was represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon.

According to reports, on April 18, 2015, McPherson left her home and went to party in Sophia with a male friend.

While at the party, McPherson was confronted by Roopnarine, who accused her of cheating on him with the male friend.

However, McPherson denied, and Roopnarine took her to the back of the yard, pulled out a black object from his pants waist and stabbed her.

McPherson was discovered in the toilet area with stab wounds and she was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A post-mortem report revealed that McPherson was stabbed 41 times about her body.Roopnarine fled the murder scene and was arrested in March 2016 at Mabura, Region 10.

He had confessed and told investigators that he felt betrayed by McPherson

Dhurjon, during his plea of mitigation explained that on during the commission of the crime his client was under the influence of alcohol and regrets his actions.

Additionally, Dhurjon said, Roopnarine while behind bars learnt to read and write and will soon be sitting an examination.

Roopnarine during his address the court begged McPherson’s family for forgiveness.

In court, McPherson’s mother, Denise took to the witness stand and read a statement in court.

The women broke down in tears as her explained that she is still grieving the loss of her daughter.

“I would like to ask him why he did it to my daughter” the woman turned to Roopnarine seeking an answer but the man but just starred at her with a blank look.

The Judge consider the following factors the age of the decease and the manner in which she was killed, the fact that a weapon was used and the need to deter likeminded individuals from committing similar crimes.

He also considered the following mitigating factors such as the age of Roopnarine, the date when he committed the act and the when he was arrested a year after.

Justice Kissoon, in the end sentenced Roopnarine to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years.