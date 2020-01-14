Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh commits $1.3M to BCB for 2020

… Board raises $2.5M of $10M target in two weeks

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) was the recent beneficiary of a million-dollar grant from overseas-based Guyanese Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, as the board inches closer to its projected $10M target for development in 2020.

The BCB has already raised $2.5M worth of sponsorship in just two weeks, with Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, last Saturday confirming his support for 2020 to the tune of almost $1.3M, as the Texas-based Berbician since February 2018 invested over $4M of his own funds to assist the Hilbert Foster-led administration.

BCB president Hilbert Foster welcomed the sponsorship deal from Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh and stated that the medical doctor was one of the main reasons his presidency has been successful.

Foster stated that Dr Singh would sponsor countywide coaching at the cost of $860 000 and the 3rd annual BCB Cricket Academy in July. These events would be the main programme in a comprehensive Berbice-wide developmental effort to unearth new talents.

With Dr. Singh sponsorship, the BCB would host four major two-day coaching clinics in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Upper Corentyne/ Black Bush Polder and Lower/Central Corentyne.

The BCB is aiming to coach at least 70 youths between the ages of 11 to 19 years in each sub-zone, for a combined 280 youths. The coaches would be Winston Smith, Delbert Hicks, Leslie Solomon and Balram Samaroo. Special emphasis would be placed on identifying young females as the BCB continues to invest heavily in them.

At the end of the coaching programme, the coaches would select 70 players to participate in the Cricket Academy. They would also take part in several special one-day clinics for batsmen, fast bowlers, wicketkeepers and spinners.

The 70 players selected would attend the 3rd Annual Dr Singh Cricket Academy from August 3 to 7 while the preparation of all Berbice teams will be also covered under the sponsorship.

He expressed gratitude to Dr Singh for his massive investment and reassured him that all of his funds would be used for the intended purposes Dr.Singh, who received the BCB highest award, Tribute to Heroes, in 2019, stated that he was very impressed with the work of the Berbice Board, it’s feedback to sponsors and accountability of his funds.