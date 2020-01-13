Journalists should cease giving Jagdeo free passes on the Ali issue

-it is one of important personal propriety

IT was inevitable that media questions surrounding the integrity of the puppet PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali would surface, primarily with regard to the possibility of a criminal conviction on such an important electoral instance as Nomination Day. What would be their plan B?

Of course, that particular journalist whose news site has been noticeably very friendly to the PPP/C, should have been asking the particular question, of Jagdeo, that he did, on the contingency plan in the case of a convicted Ali, ever since. In fact, he should have insisted that Ali answer the question, rather than Jagdeo. But such is the lot of a political puppet, with Ali being no different.

Ad nauseam, this disgusting sight of a puppet candidate ought not to be there, period; and Jagdeo’s response in asking about the situation as regards President Granger should he suffer a relapse was just another sleazy example of plain question-dodging, which other reporters should have pursued, to make him answer a very critical matter that continues to support the immoral politics of the PPP/C. It is not my wish to duplicate this particular aspect stated here, as views have already been offered in a letter sent to your medium. One would hope that it sees the light of day in your column.

In referring disingenuously to a possible relapse of the President, Jagdeo must have observed the orderly manner in which the business of the coalition government was conducted during his absence while receiving medical attention; and even in a period during which he and his anti-national forces employed every dark strategy to overthrow his government.

Even during this challenging convergence, rather than chaos, there was order; rather than indecisiveness there was purpose and direction, because of a leadership culture of good and orderly governance, established as example, by President Granger. The fact that the coalition had been able to successfully emerge from such a testing phase of governance signals that even if in the ensuing process, it had become a case of an incapacity of the President for an undue period of time, the ship of state would have continued being piloted by competent hands, until such time as to the personal future of the President as Head of State/government, would have been decided.

Further, in deploying the well-known old deceptive trick of countering a question with another question, Jagdeo principally sought to shamelessly dodge giving an answer to a question about his puppet nominee who will become incessant, towards Election Day.

Let him be reminded as well, that although the question is about succession/replacement in both instances, the extant circumstances/context in each are not, and would not be, the same. For whereas the PPP/C situation is about a candidate, before the courts, with the possibility of a conviction; and whose replacement will not be a democratically positive process, that of the coalition is of a leader of outstanding personal integrity; leadership by example, and impeccable morals, whose replacement, in any situation of serious/infirm illness will not follow such an undemocratic example, as Ali’s, but will democratically be done.

GOD honours those who live righteously in his sight; and as a leader, govern in the name of justice and righteousness. It is because of this favourable resume of an upright national leader that he has not only recovered, but will be blessed with further good health.

