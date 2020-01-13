Hinds drops out of electoral race

– due to dual citizenship, ill health

NIGEL Hinds, co-founder and Chairman of Change Guyana, bowed out of the electoral race on Sunday due to his ill health and the fact that is he a dual citizen.

“To my friends and supporters, it is with much sadness and disappointment that I now withdraw as a candidate to represent Change Guyana as the prime ministerial candidate, due to my current dual citizenship status and likely medical condition that I learnt of in November of 2019,” Hinds said in a statement on Sunday.

The chartered accountant said he was hoping that subsequent diagnostic tests would have been favourable; however, the prognosis requires further medical intervention that is best done in the United States, where he is a citizen.

Guyana’s constitution, under Article 155, does not allow a dual citizen to be elected a member of the National Assembly.

“My commitment and involvement in the campaign to have Robert Badal elected as President of Guyana in general elections scheduled for March 2, 2020 and to propel Change Guyana party into becoming the leading political platform for all Guyanese, remains undaunted,” he assured the nation.

As a co-founder of Change Guyana, Hinds said he will continue to do his utmost to ensure the party works to unite the country towards a multiethnic, multicultural and multiracial society that focuses on inclusive and accelerated economic and social development.

In a separate statement,Badal wished Hinds a speedy recovery. “I would like to wish my dearest colleague the best of health and speedy recovery, I stand ready to offer any assistance he may need. It is never an easy task to choose between health and country, Nigel has made his choice and our entire executive, members and supporters are behind him on his decision,” Badal said.

He added “Nigel inspired me to co-found Change Guyana, and he will continue to function as the Party’s Chairman to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to guide our campaign and our policies.”

Change Guyana was launched in October, 2019 with a promise that teachers and nurses will receive tax-free salaries. It is also hoping to reduce poverty through balanced investments in all administrative regions should it be elected to office.