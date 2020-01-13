Freddie got it wrong this time

Dear Editor,

I REFER to Freddie Kissoon’s column published in Kaieteur News January 11, 2020, under the caption, “ Granger succumbed to the AFC’s bold bluff. ” Kissoon’s analysis and information on the AFC internal politics and their doings, which he stated in support of his thesis is hard to refute unless you are an AFC insider. But is Kissoon’s contention the only explanation for Granger’s decision?

In reading Kissoon’s column it is unavoidable not to sense his profound disappointment that his prediction that the PNCR and Granger would never concede the prime ministerial position to the AFC nominee, leader Mr Ramjattan. The political guru and columnist is now left heartbroken and is forced to “save face” and is twisting himself into knots to provide an explanation.

More importantly, it is Freddie ‘s contention that the AFC’s gang of four concerned with Granger not naming Ramjattan his running mate engaged in a last-minute bluff to force Granger’s hands, in light of their early attempt on Friday 9th when the APNU+AFC launched their election rally. According to Kissoon, another effort was made on the following Wednesday. He wrote, “ David Patterson was to inform Joe Harmon that unless right “ this afternoon, the AFC would pull out of the coalition for 2020 that very afternoon. All PNC leaders knew about the bluff. But in a strange twist of fate, Granger fell for it. He erred disastrously. “

But is Kissoon ‘s reason for Granger’s decision the only explanation? In a real way, only Granger could answer this question beyond doubt. However, in the absence of the president clarifying his position, the matter is open to public analysis to understand his decision on the matter.

As a contribution to this search, I would like to add another possible reason for the President’s decision that contradicts Kissoon’s contention. Even before the renewed Cummingsburg Accord was signed, the APNU and Granger were under pressure from their support base shaken by the local government election defeat when the parties contested separately amid the successful no-confidence motion. This pressure intensified after the new agreement was reached and the APNU base/supporters set their minds on the task of victory in the March elections.

Politically, given Granger’s public position that he will name the prime minister after the elections, the pressure from the APNU base for a reset on this matter in keeping with the nation’s electoral culture of requiring both the presidential and the prime ministerial candidates be named before elections. My sense is that Granger like any good politician and leader realised that to ignore his base and continue not naming his running mate was becoming politically counterproductive.

My advice to Freddie Kissoon is to not cry! Move on. Sometimes you get it correct and other times you don’t.

Regards

Tacuma Ogunseye