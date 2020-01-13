Austin voted senior cricketer of the year  at Reliance Hustlers Awards ceremony

ESSEQUIBO Franchise selectee, Mark Austin, stole the spotlight as he was adjudged the senior cricketer of the year when the Reliance Hustlers Sports Club held their second annual awards ceremony on Saturday last at the residence of Trevis Simon in Reliance.

The colourful and equally impressive presentation saw the attendance of ECB Secretary, Autto Christiani and former Essequibo senior inter-county players, Ramesh Narine, Latchmikhant Narine and Elroy Stephney, among other special invitees.

During his brief remarks, Christiani implored the awardees to remain committed on improving every aspect of their game and to cooperate in achieving the goals of the club which he described as being one of the more organised and progressive body within the county.

Captain and Chairman of the Reliance Grounds Committee, Trevis Simon, give an overview of the Club’s performance in 2019 which he described as a successful one, both on and off the field, including the transformation of the Reliance ground.

Meanwhile, former Essequibo senior inter-county captain, Elroy Stephney, during his remarks, challenged the awardees to maintain a high level of discipline and fitness which, he affirmed, is the key towards attaining consistent and desirable results.

He also advised them to seek guidance from former players in an effort to build on their strengths and improve their chances of national selection.

Twenty-three members each received a trophy, compliments of Suraj Rajah Contracting Service. Special awards then followed with Mark Austin also being adjudged the Best Senior Batsman of the Year.

The other awardees were best bowler– Trevis Simon; best bowling performance– Pavindra Persaud; best batting performance– Narendra Mandolall; best fielder– Rovindra Parasram; most entertaining player– Rovindra Parasram; most improved player— Sedeshwar Shivambar; senior emerging player –Alex Tyrell; junior cricketer of the year– Abdul Nadir; junior emerging player– Shazif Hannif.

The Captain’s award was presented to a long-serving member and supporter, Lokesh Lall, for his commitment and dedication, while other executives from the Committee also received special tokens for their service.

Among the sponsors for the lavish and well-attended occasion were Ammrata Enterprise, Factory Price, Najab Trading, Pream Mega Sounds, Bombay Fasion, Rakesh Liquor Store, Riff’s Natural Juice, Buju’s Pools’ Hall, Bahadur’s Accounting Firm, Elroy Stephney and Latchmikhant Narine.