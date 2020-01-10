“These are the winning lists”-President Granger

…as coalition submits lists of candidates for March polls

President David Granger says he is confident that the APNU+AFC has submitted “the winning lists” of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to contest the Regional and General elections on March 2, 2020.

The President was accompanied to the venue at the Umana Yana by Prime Ministerial Candidate, Khemraj Ramjattan and other senior officials of the coalition.Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield accepted the coalition’s list of candidates in a process which went smoothly.

The President said he was satisfied with the process, noting that the coalition has a proven record as in enters the elections. He said the lists submitted on Friday contains a balance of youth and gender.

In a statement released by the coalition following the submission, the President said that the coalition has nominated candidates who enjoy the confidence of members of the APNU+AFC and its supporters. “They have been found competent to lead in the National Assembly and in the Regional Democratic Councils. They reflect differences in age, ethnicity, gender, geographic and occupation,” he said.

The President noted too that the coalition has prepared its partners thoroughly for the elections.”Our candidates, members and supporters are mobilized. Our campaign is progressing. We are guaranteed of the overwhelming support of Guyanese, based on our record over the past five years,” he said.

He said the coalition has designed a plan for the country – the ‘Decade of Development.’

He noted that the APNU+AFC has restored good governance over the past five years and has a plan to continue its good work over the next five.He added that the coalition has also revived local democracy and removed fear from country.

“It has rebalanced the national economy and revived local village economies. We have a solid record of achievements. We will build on that foundation to catapult our nation to greater prosperity during the ‘Decade of Development.’

General and Regional Elections will determine your children’s future. We shall ensure a secure future for present and future generations. We shall ensure that our country does not ever again fall into the wrong hands. We shall no gamble with your children’s future,” the President said.

Following the coalition’s submissions on Friday, the smaller parties contesting the polls on March 2 polls, also submitted their list of candidates.