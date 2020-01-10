Nominations Day: Major parties march towards Umana Yana for submission of list of candidates

The major political parties contesting the March 2020 elections have commenced movement towards the Umana Yana in Kingston where they will submit their list of candidates to contest the March 2, 2020 general elections.

Thousands of supporters of the coalition- A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) moved off from the Parade Ground for the venue.The contingent included several ministers of government , party activists and hundreds of supporters who thronged the meeting point earlier today.

Farmer Nappy’s “Hookin meh” which was re-arranged by the artiste for the APNU+AFC blared from loudspeakers as coalition supporters chanted words of support to the multi-party group.

Officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) worked overnight to prepare the venue for today’s event.

Over at Freedom House, Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) loyalists gathered at that party’s base amidst the sounds of loud Bob Marley songs.Their contingent have also commenced movement to the Umana Yana.

The smaller political parties, including the The National Movement, the United Republican Party, camped out at the Umana Yana overnight and some had complaints about the process regarding submission of their lists.

A total of 19 political parties are expected to submit lists to GECOM officials at the venue which was changed from the traditional City Hall location after concerns were raised about the safety of that venue.