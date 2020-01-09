Simmons, Solozano, Bravo hit half-centuries as Red Force post 241 for three

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Captain Darren Bravo was one of three batsmen with half-centuries to extend his purple patch as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force flourished on the opening day of their first-round match against Jamaica Scorpions here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at Brian Lara Stadium, Red Force batted all day to reach 241 for three, with the left-handed Bravo ending unbeaten on exactly 50.

Twenty-year-old Keagan Simmons top-scored with 89 on first class debut, while left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano impressed with 73.

The only real bright spark of the day for Scorpions came in the day’s eighth over when seamer Derval Green trapped Kyle Hope lbw for eight with 13 runs on the board.

But Red Force then batted in partnerships with Simmons anchoring two key stands to ensure the hosts dominated proceedings.

He first put on 135 for the second wicket with Solozano, a partnership which took Red Force to lunch on 52 without further loss.

The left-handed Simmons struck 10 fours in an innings spanning 205 balls and a shade over four hours while Solozano, also a left-hander, faced 173 deliveries in just under 3-¼ hours.

They were separated about 40 minutes before tea when Solozano gloved a sweep from captain John Campbell off-spin onto his stumps.

Bravo arrived to put on a further 66 for the third wicket and closed out the final session in an unbroken 27-run, fourth-wicket partnership with Joshua DaSilva (14 not out).

Fresh off a half-century in the CWI President’s XI win over Ireland in Barbados last week, Bravo again looked in great touch and has so far struck five fours and a six – the only one of the innings – in a knock requiring 107 deliveries and lasting 2-½ hours.