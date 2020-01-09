Pakistani businessman contributes cricket shoes to six clubs

PAKISTANI businessman and sports enthusiast, Mohammad Abdullah, donated 24 pairs of cricket shoes to several cricket clubs on Wednesday at a simple ceremony held at Trophy Stall in Bourda Market.

Georgetown Cricket Club, Demerara Cricket Club, Muslim Youth Organisation, Everest Cricket Club, Ogle Cricket Club and Zeelugt Cricket Club benefitted from contributions of four pairs of footwear each.

Abdullah of Lahore, Pakistan, based company, Cyber Sports, noted that the presentation was geared towards bringing and keeping young people in sports.

GUYANA PREMIER LEAGUE

The Pakistani, who is expected to make a similar donation in June, noted that he is planning with Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall to organise a Guyana Premier League in the coming future.

He said that the aim of the event would be to enhance the lives of young children, especially those who need help.

“This is our main aim. You know if we increase our efforts and encourage the youths to get involved in sports we can have a better nation and in that way we can reduce the crime rate rapidly; so our main motive is to save our young generation.”

Everest CC’s Rehana Ragoobeer said that the boots would be put to good use. “We will ensure that the less fortunate youths in the clubs benefit and hopefully they can show some improvement in their game.”

Cyber Sports also supplies sports equipment to other parts of the world including Bosnia and the UK.