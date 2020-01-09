Chanderpaul, Johnson, Hemraj hit fifties as Jaguars end day 1 in control

A string of half-centuries from the top order left defending Regional 4-Day champs Guyana Jaguars in the driver’s seat heading into day two of their first round encounter versus Leeward Hurricanes.

At the Sir Viv Richards Ground in Antigua, Guyana were 210-4 from 90 overs at stumps following a successful opening day after choosing to bat.

All-rounder Chris Barnwell was 3 not out awaiting a new partner after left-hander Vishaul Singh departed a few balls prior to stumps for 25.

The early impetus was provided by an aggressive approach from Chandrapaul Hemraj who got his season off to a brilliant start with a half-century.

The Windies Test left-hander caressed six fours and two maximums on his way to 52 from just 61 balls.

He added 74 for the opening stand with top-scorer Tagenarine Chanderpaul before he was dismissed.

Chanderpaul also started the new year with a gritty knock of 60 at the top of the order. The left-hander faced some 240 deliveries and struck 7 fours as he wore out the Hurricane bowlers.

Skipper Leon Johnson, who got into some form with a ton during the Jags practice game, continued his fruitful run as he crafted 59 from 123 deliveries with 8 fours and a solitary 6.

With both openers back in the dressing room, Johnson and Chanderpaul then teamed up as they also added a solid half-century stand, taking the Jaguars over the 200 mark.

When the top-order ended, Singh and Barnwell steadied the ship before the former was dismissed. Day two’s action continues today.