Auditor General ignores MoPI’s suggestions regarding CJIA audit

A SPECIAL audit of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Expansion project is being stalled by the Auditor General’s refusal to entertain suggestions by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure regarding the conceptualisation and initial moves prior to the fruition of the project.

On Wednesday , Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, told reporters at a press conference at the ministry’s boardroom at Wights Lane that in July last year, the ministry was notified by the Office of the Auditor General that the unit planned to conduct a special audit of the US$150M airport project.

Patterson said on July, 28, 2019 the ministry, through the Permanent Secretary, suggested the incorporation of several pieces of information which he noted will provide the ministry with more clarity regarding the project. He said the suggestions would have also provided information on “lessons learned” from the undertaking.

The questions included, when a decision was made to undertake the expansion; where were the funds obtained to conduct a feasibility study for the project; the existence of a pre-feasibility report; whether an environmental report was done; how did China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) know about the project; was protocol followed on advertisement of the project and who represented the government at the bargaining table.

The ministry also suggested to the audit unit to find out what was the determining factor for government approaching the China Exim Bank for funding for the project; the National Tender and Procurement Administration’s justification for approval for sole-sourcing of the project; the examination of the technical studies required prior to the signing of the contract for the project, as well as information on the consultation of stakeholders.

“We thought that these are just a few pertinent questions if you are going to do a special audit,” Patterson said.

While noting that Auditor General, Deodat Sharma has a penchant for speaking to the media regarding the ministry, Patterson said the official has not responded to the suggestions made by the authorities.

Back in 2011, days before the regional and general elections that year, reports from the press in Jamaica gave light to the secret signing of a contract between the Bharrat Jagdeo administration and the Chinese firm.

Guyanese were later told details about the project while the Jagdeo administration defended its actions. Subsequently, Donald Ramotar was elected President; he later turned the sod for the commencement of the controversial project.

After the APNU+AFC assumed office in 2015, it halted the project and following modifications, it recommenced.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, noted that project is 93 per cent completed.

He said it is likely to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2020. He said works to the runway, as well as works to the terminal facilities are among the remaining tasks on the contractor’s agenda.