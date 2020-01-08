Corentyne pensioner killed while crossing road

MOMENTS after collecting her monthly old-age pension at the Nigg Post

Office, East Berbice, Corentyne, Parvidi Ramcharran, 81, was killed in an accident while making her way across a nearby road.

Ramcharran called “Aunty Marina” was crossing the road to join her son,

Jaichand Persaud Balkarran, who was in the bus shed opposite the post

office, to take her home when she was struck down by a silver Toyota

Spacio bearing registration number PPP 1008.

The car was driven by a 29-year-old Chinese of Robb Street, Georgetown.

CCTV footage seen by this publication showed that Ramcharran was

heading north and already towards the centre of the road when she was

struck down. The impact sent her airborne and she landed on the

southern parapet.

Crying uncontrollably, Balkarran said he was in the bus shed waiting

when he heard an impact and someone shouting, “somebody got knocked

down”. Rushing to the scene, he saw his mother motionless, in a pool of blood.

She was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was

pronounced dead on arrival. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and

took the driver into custody.

Ramcharran was a mother of four and had worked at the Albion Estate in

the weeding gang prior to retirement. She was well known in the

community as a hard worker.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the home of the elderly woman, family members and villagers had gathered to mourn her passing.