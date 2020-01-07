Man dies following Pomeroon River mishap

A father of two died shortly after midnight on Monday following a boat accident in the Pomeroon River.

Dead is Renny France called “Kelly” , 25, a miner of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon.

Reports are that shortly after midnight on Monday, France and another man, Dennon Lyte were heading home when the boat which was being driven by Lyte, hit a tree.

They were flung from the vessel and were subsequently rescued by neighbours. The duo was taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital at Charity where Renny France was pronounced dead on arrival by doctor on duty. Lyte was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The body of France was taken to the Suddie Hospital mortuary where it is awaiting an autopsy.