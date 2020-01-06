PPP launches campaign with ‘low budget’ rally

…Ali promises 50,000 new jobs, Amaila hydro-project

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on Sunday launched what was described by Bishop Juan Edghill as a “low budget’ elections campaign rally at the Kitty Market Square where many of its staunch supporters attended.

Unlike the APNU+AFC’s launch on Friday, the PPP had no cultural show, save for two renditions by former MP, Harry Gill, who belted out a pirated version of Lord Nelson’s calypso ‘King Liar’, which he sang from an exercise book leaf. The party also continued to play Farmer Nappy’s ‘Hookin Meh’ which it also pirated and resurrected from its 2006 elections campaign theme song of “love and unity’.

Meanwhile, large numbers of the party’s supporters stood in the blistering afternoon sun — some sheltering with umbrellas or party flags to listen to the prepared speeches from their leaders. At the Market Square, the party leaders sat in chairs across the small stage with better-knowns seated at the front, such as Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo; presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali; prime ministerial candidate, Brigadier (rt’d) Mark A. Phillips, former Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) Gail Teixeira, Anil Nandlall, Juan Edghill and Priya Manickchand, as well as Executive Member, Roger Luncheon and former Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds.

In his remarks, Jagdeo stated that the PPP/C is the only party dealing with programmes and policies at its rallies as he went on to rant and rave over what he stated were years of no development under the APNU/AFC. Jagdeo claimed that when the PPP was in office “development took place right across Guyana” and the coalition government has “no achievements to speak about”.

While there is widespread evidence to the contrary, the Opposition Leader said that the coalition has “not secured a single new major investment” and that every ongoing project “began under PPP”. He dismissed the President’s plan for a Decade of Development as he promised that the Amaila Falls hydro project would be rekindled under a PPP government.

In his address, the Opposition Leader also sought to reel in other supporters by assuring the public that the PPP is a “natural home for afro-Guyanese” even as he promoted Ali to the audience as the leader Guyana needs. “He can handle a large scale task. Not because of his size, but because of his ability,” Jagdeo said as he roused up the crowd.

The Opposition Leader spoke for a little over 20 minutes, but this was outmatched by Ali who spoke for almost an hour. Ali’s message took on a different air from Jagdeo’s as he spoke to the need for Guyanese to unite for positive transformation. However, even as the country embarked on ‘first oil’, set to significantly impact transformation, his present outlook for Guyana was not a positive one as he compared the country to a “sinking ship” which, he said, the PPP/C must rescue.

He called on his supporters to look to the party’s manifesto which speaks to the creation of a modern Guyana in which he will develop 50,000 jobs, strengthen local content, expand physical infrastructure and more. Like Jagdeo, he spoke to the Amaila Falls hydro project for the development of cheaper electricity as well as the construction of a four-lane highway from Georgetown to Timehri; the Linden to Lethem road, a new bridge across the Demerara River and the Parika to Rockstone Del Conte road.

Many of these projects are already ongoing or within the future plans of the coalition government, such as the Lethem-Linden highway, which is already taking shape. The UK Government, under its Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) programme, has agreed to co-fund the construction of the first phase of the Linden-Lethem Road Project which covers 122.5km of road from Linden to Mabura Hill and the construction of a bridge across the Essequibo River at Kurupukari River.

Meanwhile, plans are apace for the construction of a new bridge across the Demerara River which will see the construction of an approximately 1,500m long fixed bridge. Nonetheless, some 20 minutes into his speech, Ali told his supporters that under the PPP/C “These are the transformative projects that will open up new land; that will open up new opportunities…that will grow the economic base of our country that will expand the foundation on which our economy stands.”

As the Presidential Candidate reluctantly winded down, the crowd of persons –once thicker at the very centre — began to dissipate. During the presidential hopeful’s speech, the Opposition Leader could also be seen engrossed with his cell phone.

Taking up the least time on stage was recently-selected PPP/C Prime Ministerial Candidate, Brigadier (rt’d) Mark A. Phillips. Phillips spoke for about 13 minutes, assuring the gathering that he would be a “Prime Minister of all Guyanese” despite race, religion or political affiliation. He told the gathering that he was chosen because he has the experience and leadership which will help PPP/C move Guyana forward.

He projected that the PPP would present an anti-crime security strategy which would be linked to job creation and poverty reduction. Phillips also encouraged the attendees to spend time having conversations within their communities about the party’s manifesto and to ensure that their names are on the Voter’s List, stating: “Now is not the time for you to get distracted.” Several other presentations came from the likes of Gail Teixeira, Anil Nandlall and lesser known PPP leaders. At the end of the rally, Juan Edghill, who chaired the proceedings, thanked the gathering for showing up in their numbers for what he described as a” low budget launch.”