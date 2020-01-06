APNU+AFC to hold 16 rallies before –E-Day

…to target each region; next stop Hopetown on Wednesday

UNDER their campaign theme “Moving Forward Together,” the governing APNU+AFC coalition on Sunday released their full Rally Schedule setting out rally dates and locations in the lead-up to the March 2, general and regional elections.

The schedule covers a total of 16 rallies and includes gatherings in all 10 of Guyana’s administrative regions, beginning with the campaign launch that was held last Friday, in Georgetown, at D’Urban Park, and will end with a closing rally, also in Georgetown, on February 29.

The next rally will take place this Wednesday, January 8, at Hopetown in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), where it is said supporters and attendees can expect more of the vibrant cultural and talent-filled programme that marked the party’s campaign launch last Friday.

Two days later the excitement then returns to Georgetown, on January 10, for Nomination Day, the day when all political parties contesting the upcoming elections are required to submit their lists of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This year, instead of lists of candidates being submitted at City Hall as is customary, the political parties will be submitting their lists at the Umana Yana on High Street.

Given the change of venue, the coalition is expected to this week determine the assembly point for supporters on Nomination Day.

The APNU+AFC 2020 elections campaign will be managed jointly by People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Joseph Harmon and Alliance For Change (AFC) member Raphael Trotman.

After Nominations Day, the campaign immediately heads to the Berbice region once again, this time Main Street, New Amsterdam,in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), set for January 11.

On January 17, the rally hits Essequibo-Islands West Demerara with a session set for Vreed-en-Hoop; then it’s back to Region Four, on January 24, at Golden Grove on the East Coast of Demerara.

Two more rallies will be held in January, with one set for Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo), on January 25; the other takes the campaign to Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam) with a rally at Anna Regina on January 31.

In February, rallies are scheduled for Regions One, Four, Six, Seven, Eight and 10.

On February 1, there will be a rally at Rose Hall; there’s one the very next day in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) at the Wismar Market Square.

In Region One (Barima-Waini) on February 7, there is a rally in the town of Mabaruma. On February 8 and 9, there are respective rallies at the Diamond tarmac and Republic Square in Corriverton.

On February 15 the coalition heads to Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) with a stop in the town of Bartica; then on February 21 they move to Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) with is a stop in the town of Mahdia, before the closing rally is held.