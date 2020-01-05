Walker, London take Tropical Woods and Wood Products inaugural golf tourney

IN convincing fashion, after weeks of strong play, Oasis Cafe’s William Walker turned in his best performance to win The Tropical Woods and Wood Products (Pandit Lumberyard) inaugural tourney.

With fabulous weather and environmental conditions, and with Captain Chen Deo electing to run two Flights of handicaps, 0-12 and 13-28, to accommodate the number of players in each category, all golfers were able to take full advantage of the course and turned in very competitive scores.

The competition was stiff as it came down to the final holes to determine the champions, (prizes being awarded to the first two best net scores in each Flight).

Club president, Aleem Hussain, was profuse in his praise for the new sponsor, Satesh Tewari, CEO of Tropical Woods and Wood Products, who took the honours for ‘Sponsor of first Tournament of the year’.

President Hussain further indicated that already he has on schedule some 35 tournaments with some 30 more pending for 2020.

He added that the LGC has a fantastic lineup of activities for 2020 and it is our goal to host a minimum of 60 events in the year – this will break the record set over the past several years and we expect it to be the best year for the club in recent history.

Continuing his aggressive performance from the closing months of 2019, former LGC Executive Member – owner of Oasis Café – William Walker (69/12) dominated the 0 – 12 Flight, returning the overall Best Net score not only for his Flight, but for the entire tournament, with a clear three-stroke lead over any of the other golfers in both Flights.

In his Flight, he left Club President Aleem Hussain to bring in the 2nd place with 72/10, and former Guyana Open champions Mohanlall Dinanauth in close 3rd place with 73/6, and Mike Mangal in 4th place with 76/8. Club Treasurer, Aasrodeen Shaw, returned 77/12, while former captain, Patrick Prashad, returned 79/8.

Dinanauth also won the Best Gross prize and the specialty prize of Nearest the Pin.

President Hussain produced a surprise-of-the-day win in taking the specialty Longest Drive prize (establishing that accuracy is a major factor in the game) – his accurate driving of the ball from the tee-box onto the fairway causing him to win over longer but less accurate drives.

In the 13 – 28 Flight, former Guyana Open women’s champion, Shanella London, played extremely well (72/15) to earn the top position, beating Handsome Maxim Mangra (72/20) on the count back off a tie.

Mangra has returned to the winners’ row after a little while. Other great performances were returned by head of Ansa McAl, Troy Cadogan (75/26); Macorp Exec, Jordi Pinol (76/28); former Club Vice President, Dr Philbert London (77/18); and former captain, Ayube Subhan (74/14).

The player turnout was encouraging, as the entire MACORP team, led by CEO Guillermo Escarraga, as well as Miguel Oviedo and Carlos Carbo took part, in addition to former captain Brian Glasford, David Harry, Mahindranauth Tiwari, Ian Gouveia, overseas member Ramesh Amrud, and up and coming women’s contender Eureka Giddings.

The sponsor was represented by members of the Tewari family – Satesh’s mother, daughter, son and wife (seen in picture with the winners).

The family has given consideration to becoming the club’s newest member this year.