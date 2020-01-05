Third GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion 8 a-side Football Tournament…

Third GT Beer/Candy Boss, tics Promotion 8 a-side Football Tournament…

Paradise Invaders produce come-from-behind win!

LAST year’s tournament finalist, Paradise Invaders, came alive in the second half of the 2020 finals to win the Third Edition of the GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion 8 a-side Football Tournament against a hyped up Monedderlust FC.

The finals, which attracted a large gathering of football enthusiast and those who just needed a “lime” was played last Saturday evening under floodlights at the All Saints Ground, Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam.

After the whistle blew to signal the start of the much-anticipated finals between the two finalists from the West Coast of Berbice, the first half saw many scoring opportunities going abegging for the Monedderlust FC as they maintained possession of the ball in their half most of the time. The goalkeeper of Paradise Invaders reacted excellently to two nail biting goal-scoring chances from Monedderlust FC early up in the encounter.

Nevertheless, goal number one came as a result of handle ball in the 30th minute; an opportunity in which Nord McDonald duly accepted and found the back of the net with ease to send his team one up at the end of the first half. After the resumption, Monedderlust FC wasted no time in netting their second goal in the 34th minute off the boot of # 12 Raynal Frank. At this point, Paradise Invaders took their chances and were rewarded with their first goal by Nial Reynolds in the 40th minute.

The hype was set as both teams sensed victory, but Paradise Invaders pulled one back off the booth of Janell Fraser in the 55th minute to equalize, which kept the fans on their feet. As both teams fought harder for the winning goal, it was a crucial blunder that brought about the win for Paradise Invaders via a penalty after a handle-ball; Janell Fraser then netted with no difficulty to send his team in a frenzy and seal victory for Paradise Invaders, who earned a respectable come-from-behind victory.

Earlier in the third place game, Cougars got the better of Hopetown Rangers 1-0.

Paradise Invaders, for the victory, earned $600,000 and a huge trophy, while Monedderlust received $300,000.

Other awards went to Jawanza Joseph( best goalkeeper) and Jamal Cambridge (highest goal scorer).