LGC records another good year of golf in 2019

GOLF continued to flourish in 2019 after gaining the majority of its momentum almost two years now, as 2020 promises to see even more boundaries being broken in the sport.

Following the end of 2017 when most of the works on rehabilitating the ground commenced, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) continued to expand the facility, while bringing the Greens and Fairways almost up to international standards.

Similar to 2018 and last year, the LGC hosted more than 40 weekly indoor Open tournaments. Companies such as MACORP, Ganesh Spare Parts, Ansa McAL, The Marriott, Banks DIH and numerous others, continued to bless the fraternity with financial assistance.

As a result, the LGC managed to sustain a 40-plus tournament run which dates back to mid-October of 2017. Last year, the LGC had a number of successful outings overseas, with Guyana’s senior crop of pros giving a good account of themselves in invitational events such as the Suriname Open.

The LGC also hosted another successful Guyana Open in November of 2019, the local version of the PGA Open where a number of seasoned golfers from across the country and around the world meet at the Lusignan Gulf Course to do battle over a two-day period.

As it has been over the past few years, local golf stalwart, Avinash Persaud, contuined his reign as Male Open Champion. The stroke-maker captured his 10th title at this senior level, making him one of the most successful Guyanese golfers to play the sport.

Persaud also had good returns prior to the Guyana Open when he was among the top winners at the annual Suriname Invitational. Also, the LGC continued to promote and teach the sport, free of cost, at the University of Guyana (UG), where the students have incorporated the sport into their Physical Education curriculum.

Meanwhile, the LGC plans to focus not only on increasing the number of tournaments, but to place continued emphasis on the development of the Club House and the Greens.

Also, in acquiring a few brand new golf carts, the LGC expects their membership to further increase this year as 2019 saw a number of new golfers joining the fraternity.