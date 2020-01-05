Letter to the sports editor

BCB condemns behavior of Region six sports officer

THE Management of the Berbice Cricket Board would like, in the strongest possible way, condemn the behaviour and attitude of the Regional Sports Officer, Region 6, attached to the National Sports Commission. Since the election of Hilbert Foster as president of the Berbice Cricket Board in February, 2018, the sports officer has unleashed a daily abuse of the president, selected executives and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club on his Facebook account and also in the public arena.

As Regional Sports Officer, it was expected that the government official would seek to work closely with all sports associations to promote the importance of sports in the Region. Over the twenty months of Mr. Foster’s presidency, the sports officer has never contacted or visited the Berbice Cricket Board or sought to find out how he can use his good office to assist us to fulfil our mandates. The Berbice Cricket Board, under Mr. Foster’s leadership, has been willing to work along with every person, organisation and clubs to lift Berbice cricket even higher. Sadly, the Regional Sports Officer, who seemed to have a personal obsession with the president for reasons known only to him, has never reached out to the Berbice Cricket Board.

He is very close to some leaders of the Guyana Cricket Board and this seems to be the reason for his unprofessional behaviour. He is known to have signed his government position on a Guyana Cricket Board’s letterhead on matters concerning junior female cricket, scored at GCB Franchise matches during official working time and even organised lunches, refreshments at these matches. At our last Annual General Meeting on the 22nd December, 2019, he was present outside of our office, encouraging delegates to remove the president. Leading up to that meeting, the sports officer was openly campaigning for another candidate, who has failed to turn up while accusing the president of being a supporter of a certain political party. This official also sent/posted messages on social media that he would slap the nineteen-year- old BCB Public Relations Officer on his face whenever he sees him. This was his second threat to this youth.

At the election, the BCB president was re-elected 31-0. The sports officer also accused the president of bypassing the position of a vice president for the nomination of a PPP supporter. The truth of the matter is that the vice president indicated that he was not available to serve due to his pressing duties as a senior government official in Region 6. The question that the sports officer needs to answer is how political views affect his capacity to function in an NGO. That officer has also threatened to end the careers of several national players with a single phone call.

The Director of Sports and the Minister of Social Cohesion are fully aware of the behaviour of this individual. There are other organisations which have made complaints to the Director and Minister Norton and other government officials. Minister Norton, at a public meeting in Rose Hall Town, was informed of this sickening attitude and he had publicly told the official to put his house in order. Sadly, the situation has gotten worse.

The Berbice Cricket Board has no problem with this official and we are willing to work along with him to further develop the lovely game of cricket. All government officials are expected to work along with every Guyanese to develop our country and our tax payers should not be taken for granted. It is a waste of tax payers time to pay salary/wages for persons who seek to cause confusion and to make division among our people. We are open to answer any question from stakeholders of Berbice cricket and should the Region 6 sports officer follow the correct channel, we would answer all of his questions.

The daily and constant abuse of our president via social media has most of us worried about his personal and family safety. Should any harm occur to him and his family, that government sports officer would have to take the blame and full responsibility.

While we do not seek or cause anyone to lose their jobs, it is the Berbice Cricket Board desire that the relevant Ministry of Social Cohesion Official take the time to correct this situation. The funny thing is that the same Region 6 sports officer served as asst treasurer and then treasurer of the Berbice Cricket Board in 2017 to early 2018, and has failed, to date, to give an account for the withdrawal of over $2M that was withdrawn from the BCB’s account during the period which he served. Requests were made for over 20 months for a Financial Statement and, to date, has never received same.

Angela Haniff,

Secretary,

BCB.