Brown joins English league two Rovers

CMC – JEVANI Brown, an attacking midfielder who represented Jamaica at Under-17 level, has joined Forest Green Rovers from English League Two rivals, Colchester United, on loan until the end of the season.

Brown made an eye-catching debut in Forest Green’s 1-1 draw at Crawley Town on Saturday after becoming the Gloucestershire outfit’s first signing in the January window.

Brown joined Colchester from Cambridge United last summer for an undisclosed fee, having recorded 16 assists and eight goals from midfield for the fellow League Two side, including one in Cambridge’s 3-1 home defeat against Forest Green.

The 25-year-old, who started five league games for John McGreal’s side this term, is looking to reset his season at Mark Cooper’s Forest Green, currently seventh after twice heading the table.

Forest Green have won only one of their last eight league matches as the goals have dried up.

Brown said ahead of joining the club: “I’m really looking forward to it and I just want to get myself back on the pitch and get some game time.

“The club is in a really good position going into the backend of the season with where they are in the table and hopefully I can be a part of potentially getting them promoted.

“In League Two, not many teams play football and Forest Green and a few others have that philosophy and it suits my style of play and is the kind of football I want to play.

“I like to get myself into nice areas and I have got an assist in me, so hopefully I can help the team get some goals, which, at the minute, looks like they are hard to come by.

“My best position is central, in the number 10 area, but I’ve played out wide on numerous occasions and it is just getting on the ball and finding the pass.”

England-born Brown, who made his Jamaica debut at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship nine years ago, failed to go on to represent the senior Reggae Boys.