‘No turning back’ ‘We have a plan!’

-President urges Guyanese to keep Guyana’s bounties away from ‘fakes and frauds’

…Guyanese to reaffirm trust in APNU+AFC coalition, come March 2

AMIDST roaring chants of “Granger for President” and “APNU+AFC for Government,” President of Guyana and Presidential Candidate of the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition, David Granger, said with such support, nothing will stop the coalition, as he made his pitch for a second term.

A sea of yellow and green could be seen from all angles at D’Urban Park, on Friday evening, where a massive crowd gathered for the official launch of the APNU+AFC’s campaign ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections in March.

The President, in what was described as a power presentation by listeners, said: “I am unbothered, nothing can stop us…we are embarking on a new decade of development… we fixed things that they (PPP/C) broke up and we need five more years to fix more. “We are building back the economy, we have a plan; we are protecting the environment, we have a plan; we are ensuing that every child goes to school and is educated, we have a plan; we are opening enterprise for young people, we have a plan,” said President Granger, adding that the decade of development beckons once the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition is re-elected to office.

GOOD RECORD OF SERVICE

He urged Guyanese to put their trust in the coalition because they have a good record of service and the results can be seen all over the country. Speaking along the same line, the President said the incumbent coalition will continue to work and “build-up” the country for this generation and generations to come. “We have a plan for the next decade…five years ago you put your faith in us and we are asking for five more years…they (PPP/C) tried to cut us down but they cannot stop us,” President Granger asserted, adding that the coalition’s intent is not to enrich themselves, but to work for every community and village across the country, despite the geographic location.

As a commemoration of the riches to be shared, President Granger proclaimed December 20 as National Petroleum Day, after American oil giant, ExxonMobil announced the production of oil offshore Guyana, on that day.

In expressing his commitment to the people of Guyana, the president said: “Guyanese will never be poor again…that wealth belongs to you and the government will ensure you benefit… there are a lot of greedy people, don’t bother with them, we will ensure the oil wealth goes to the people who need it the most.”

President Granger promised that the “ordinary people” from Regions One to 10 will benefit directly from the riches of the oil and gas sector. Persons will get those benefits through the “decade of development.” “We like the ordinary people and that is why we came into government to give you the benefits…we are your best guarantees to ensure you get what is yours,” said the president, noting that he has a vision for a good life for all Guyanese.

His belief is that Guyana is blessed as the most beautiful and bountiful country in the Caribbean. And now God gives Guyana the most oil, said the Guyanese leader, adding that those “gifts” cannot fall into the hands of the wrong people.

COUNTRY IN GOOD HANDS

In cementing his position on the transparent management of Guyana’s resources and having a “trustworthy” government, President Granger said: “don’t let those gifts fall into the hands of the fake and the frauds… right now you are dealing with honest people…we went through the thieving people, death squads, but never again, this country is in good hands with the coalition.”

“The frauds and tricksters are on the other side…they were waiting on the launch today so they could find out what to say Sunday…they want to copy everything we do and that is why they are fakes, they are not real… nobody in my cabinet never went to the ‘University of Uitvlugt’ or the ‘University of Cumberland’…they (opposition) like they got a machine that could print certificates… you could fake certificates but not experience and that is what my government brings to the table.”

The President said when the coalition promised free education at university level, they did not mean free diplomas and certificates, but instead meant that every child must go to school and that every child leaving school must be gainfully employed.

As part of its focus on youth, the incumbent coalition government had launched the Guyana Youth Corp, which served as a replacement for the National Service which was scrapped by the PPP/C. To supplement the Guyana Youth Corp, the APNU+AFC government also launched the Hinterland Youth Service. The President said a lot more is in store for the young people of Guyana and it will be done once the coalition is re-elected.

“Through the decade of development we will get children off the streets and into schools. We will protect the people in the hinterland by improving infrastructure and we will ensure that every Guyanese has a roof over their head as we continue to house the nation,” said President Granger.

In order to decentralise the benefits, government created four new towns – Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica and Mahdia – over the past four years. This was done as part of a step towards ensuring that every region is run by a town, which will be the hub for development.

Government also placed close attention to the development of local government because for more than 20 years, the former administration had removed the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and replaced them with Interim Management Committee (IMC), something which President Granger vowed never to do.

He said the former administration also failed to hold Local Government Elections (LGE) in 23 years, but the present APNU+AFC government reinstituted the system and held LGEs twice since being elected to office in 2015.

“I held elections and I will continue to do so once you continue to have me as president…since then, go to the new towns and see the changes taking place, we are not just creating better for the coastland but for the entire nation,” said President Granger, noting that infrastructure will be extended across the country over the coming years.

The President urged Guyanese to give the coalition another chance to develop the country because the development over the past five years was just the tip of the iceberg.

Among some of the achievements was the increased old-age pension which moved from $7,500 to $20,500 and an over 70 per cent increase in public servant wages and salaries over the past five years.

“We are committed and achieved a record…we achieved sustainable growth since we got in, stainable salary increases, sustainable infrastructure development and sustainable development of the entire economy,” said President Granger.

After listing some of government’s achievements, President Granger said Guyanese have good reason to vote for the APNU+AFC coalition. He, however, warned the nation that people are trying to divide the country but the coalition will not allow that to happen.

With 60 days left until Guyanese head to the polls, the President said persons must convince each other to vote for the APNU+AFC coalition and come together as one since they can be happier together than being apart.

The President, in encouraging persons to vote for the coalition, said: “We are going to protect your lives and livelihood…we are together and we will transform Guyana… come out on March 2 and show the people at the University of Uitvlugt that we are real people and not fake people.”

He promised that the coalition will ensure that there is shared governance by keeping the “big benab” open to supporters.

It was reported that President Granger said January 1 is a memorable and momentous date that marks the dawn of the ‘Decade of Development: 2020-2029’. He said it was also the start of the national observance of the 50th Anniversary of the Republic and the launch of campaigns for General and Regional Elections. An eventful year lies ahead.

The Guyanese leader outlined that during the next decade, miners will enjoy safer mining practices; education and healthcare will continue to improve; information communications technology will be extended countrywide to link all regions and communities.

He said too that employment opportunities will be available; citizens will have larger disposable incomes and public servants’ emoluments will continue to grow to improve their standard of living; public infrastructure will continue to be rehabilitated, upgraded and expanded; and more housing for low-income families.

“Energy supply will be extended to more rural and hinterland communities; manufacturing enterprises will be catalysed by more reliable electricity; and the generation of electricity from sustainable sources will be expanded.”

President Granger said that his administration had maintained that the principal objective of the State will always be to secure the ‘good life’ for all.