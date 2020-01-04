‘I am not a PPP supporter’

…Beverly Thomas distances self PPP false Ad

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is once again being flayed for falsifying the photo of an individual for traction in its elections campaign.

Just days ago, Beverly Thomas took to Facebook to distance herself from the opposition party when she stumbled upon a PPP/C Facebook ad with her photograph with the caption “PPP/C: For People & Prosperity”.

Thomas, appalled by the occurrence, stated that not only has she never been a supporter of the PPP/c, but she’s a staunch supporter of the coalition government.

On her page, the woman stated: “In the name of Jesus Christ!!! Whoever is the person that did this with my picture please!!! Stop it right now! I am not a PPP and I never will be!! So, take me off your list right now! …. I am proud to be an APNU and that is my right … I have to work with whoever is in office but that doesn’t mean I’m for that party so please keep me out of your campaign.”

On Friday, the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) also discredited the ad stating that Thomas had relayed the same to the party and is very displeased with the occurrence.

“Ms. Beverly Thomas, an ardent supporter of the PNCR and the APNU has asked us to highlight what the PPP has done in placing her in a campaign advertisement for the upcoming elections. She is very upset and wants the public to know that she is NOT a PPP supporter and has NEVER supported them. This is false campaigning by the opposition for political mileage,” the PNC/R stated. The party has since quietly removed the ad from its page.