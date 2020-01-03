GTT employee spread Christmas cheer

CHRISTMAS 2019 would be no different for a young mother and daughter as their tradition every year is to spread Christmas cheer to indigent children and families in their community.

Just days before Christmas, GTT’s Tiffany Greene and her seven-year-old daughter donated two Air Condition (AC) units to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) Paediatric Ward as means to bring ease and comfort to patients in a section of the pediatric ward.

Greene explained that it was during GTT’s Social Activities Committee (SAC) annual Pinktober visit to the ward in October that she observed one section was without AC units. It was then she had the nudge to invest in her 2019 Christmas giveback. “The heat was stifling and knew I had to do something to make these children and their parents more comfortable,” Tiffany said.

“Children aged 28 days to 13 years would be kept in this unit with their parents during hospital stays for days or months; as a mother, I felt compelled to do more for these children,” she added.

Receiving the units on behalf of the GPHC’s Pediatric Unit was Junior Supervisor, Shivani Ramdehol, who expressed gratitude for the donation while stating that she was happy Greene displayed “such kindness”.

Ramdehol noted that the donation was even more impactful since the hospital had requested donations of an air conditioning unit from several businesses and organisations and did not receive any response.

Greene, who is a sales representative in GTT’s Sales and Distribution Department and a member of the GTT’s Social Activities Committee, said this is not the first time she has made donations during the Christmas season.

“Every year me and my daughter would distribute presents and this year was no different. We also distributed toys to the children at my church on Christmas morning before opening our own presents. This is what Christmas is about and I hope gestures like this encourage others to giveback in whatever way they can,” Greene said.

Commending the sales representative was GTT Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris, who said, “GTT is happy to have employees who are able to go above and beyond to touch lives, not only at GTT through the excellent work done, but also those who make positive impacts in their communities.”