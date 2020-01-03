‘Farmer Nappy’ taking legal action against PPP’s piracy of ‘Hookin meh’

– says ‘riddim’ used without permission for campaign promo

Internationally acclaimed Trinidadian soca artiste, Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry hinted at legal action against the PPP/C after his ‘Hookin meh’ song was used by that party in a campaign promo.

Henry was brought to Guyana to perform on Friday at the launch of the APNU+ AFC coalition at D’Urban park.

Earlier Friday, in a radio interview on 98.1FM, he indicated that he was contacted by representatives of the coalition to work along with them for the campaign promotion, ahead of the March 2 Regional and General elections here.

However, he was made aware that his 2019 hit-song “Hookin meh”, sung on the Purple Heart riddim, was remixed into a song critical of the incumbent government.

During the radio interview, Farmer Nappy said he would not comment on the matter but noted that his management is “dealing with that”.

Later, however, he voiced that he felt that remixing his song was “disrespectful”, and alluded to copyright concerns.

“You don’t just take somebody things and just do it so without permission, Farmer Nappy said, later adding: “At the end of the day, it’s like I out my food in the fridge and you just take it.”