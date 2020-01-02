Motorcyclist dies following Corentyne accident

A 24-year old motorcyclist, who crashed and died on Wednesday night, is one of the country’s first road fatalities for 2020.

Dead is Bhojram Hemraj,age 24, of Number 67 village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police have noted that the accident occurred around 22:00hrs on Wednesday and investigations revealed that the young man was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Number 69 village public road when he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a bend.

He collided with a wooden and metal sign board located on the northern grass parapet.

Hemraj was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports are that another man died early on Wednesday morning following an accident at Montrose on the East Coast of Demerara. Police are also investigating that accident.