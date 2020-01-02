Enmore CCCC captain voted Sport Personality-of-the-Year

… Jainarine, Hassan rewarded for outstanding performances with ball, bat

FOR his performance as captain on and off the field, Bheemraj Ramkelawan won the Sport Personality-of-the-Year award when the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) held its annual award ceremony on Sunday at the community centre’s auditorium.

Ramkelawan was recognised for his contribution in promoting and developing cricket in Enmore. He was hailed for promoting a positive image of the club and for having an unblemished record as captain in 2019.

Life Member of the Club, Taajnauth Jadunauth, in delivering brief remarks to the gathering of cricketers, special invitees and well-wishers, said it is “heartening” to see a large number of young players now attached to the East Coast Demerara club.

He credited Club captain Bheemraj Ramkelawan and his executives for keeping the club active by opening its door to new members.

“Under the leadership of your current captain and chairman, progress is being made. Players please do not, out of anger, out of dissatisfaction, walk away from this club. Problems will be there; solutions are always there,” Jadunauth noted.

The former Chairman of the Club urged the players to integrate their academics with their cricketing exploits, thereby allowing them to become well-rounded.

“Some people will tell you, you can’t study and play at the same time, well I have studied and played at the times. Sports stimulate the brain; if you engage in sports you are stimulating your own brain, but nothing in sports and nothing in life will be achieved unless you indulge in proper discipline,” Jadunauth advised.

Meanwhile, in an effort to attract new members, Ramkelawan stated that persons below the age of 15 would be given free membership. He also highlighted that the club plans to embark on its second overseas tour next year and the destination would be decided after the AGM in January 2020.

Several awards were presented to the cricketers and off-spinner Satesh Jainarine and dominant opening batsman Imran Hassan won four of them.

The occasion marked the sixth time such a ceremony has been held since the club’s resuscitation in 2013.

Jainarine finished with the most wickets, 37 during the season, which resulted in several match-winning performances. His best effort (another award) was 5-22 against Cotton Tree cricket team.

Hassan finished as the team’s leading runs-scorer. His 551 runs were scored at an average of 46.

In partnership with club captain Ramkelawan at the top, the duo combined for 950 runs, accounting for 30% of the team’s total in the season. Hassan also registered two of the best batting performances – 87 not out against Cane Grove SC in a T20 match and 84 against Berbice Police in an eight-over game.

Amir Khan was also voted best all-rounder. In 10 games, he scored 236 runs and picked up 26 wickets. Special mention was made of Yuvraj Dyal, who had 248 runs and 31 wickets in 20 matches.

The most improved player was Navindra Gobin. Batting low in the order, Gobin scored 377 runs – a high strike rate during the past year. His performances were crucial to ECCCC being on the verge of entering three finals.

The best U-15 player was Sohail Gangaram. A Chinaman bowler, Gangaram took 4-15 against Fairfield in the RUBiS U-15 competition. Another youngster, Chaitram Balgobin, was also impressive and was named the Most Promising Young Player. Balgobin played a match-winning knock in just his second game for the senior team, helping his side to the semi-finals of the 100-Ball competition.

Meanwhile Rudolph Singh Sr was named Supporter-of-the-Year. Singh attended over 75% of matches during 2019. Special mention was also made of Mr Gobin and Uncle Nar.

Deolall Rajkumar was also awarded for being the Best Curator by the Guyana Cricket Board for 2019; Balgobin for making the Guyana Under-17 team; and Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone USA for his selfless contribution to the development of cricket at the club.

During 2019, Shameer Shahib was nominated to be the club’s latest Honorary Life Member. He will be presented with the award at the Banks Beer 100-Ball final this month.

Some of the sponsors and well-wishers, who contributed to the success of the club included Ravi Etwaroo of USA, Kumar Ramotar of Canada, Zaheer Mohamed – Kaieteur News, Brandon Corlette – Guyana Times, Romario Samaroo of Stabroek News, Avenash Ramzan- News Room, Jamal Mohamed of Jamal Grocery Store, Jailall Deodass- Motor Trend Auto, Banks DIH Limited, Rajin of Rajin Auto Paint, Raj of Raj’s Sports Bar, Anil Persaud, Sir Deoraj Nauth, Roberto Lall of Ray’s One Stop, Uncle Nar, Radesh Furniture Establishment, Romesh of Kissoon’s Construction Services, Javed of Boodram Bakery, Star Sports, Looknauth Lumber Yard, Rishi’s Barber Shop, Lens Variety Store and Johil Mining Company.