Three injured following Crabwood Creek accident

The driver and two occupants of a speeding motorcar, which turned turtle and slammed into a utility pole on the Crabwood Creek Public Road, escaped with non-life threatening injuries early on New Year’s Day.

Reports are that Seeram Ramdatt, the 22-year old driver of the car, which bore registration PNN7976, was speeding along the roadway around 0330hrs on Wednesday morning when the car flipped after crossing the Black Water Bridge.It then slammed into a Guyana Power and Light pole.

The man fled the scene while the two other occupants of the car, Keron Phillips , 32, and Ramnand Kishwar, 45 all of whom are from Crabwood Creek, were picked-up in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Hospital.Their were conditions were listed as stable.

The driver of the car, who allegedly took the vehicle for the drive unknown to its owner, was subsequently arrested at his home.His condition was also listed as stable.

Police are investigating the accident.

