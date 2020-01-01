Rice farmer succumbs following beating over goats

Two persons are in police custody after a Johanna,Black Bush Polder rice farmer, who was allegedly beaten by the duo on Old Year’s Night, succumbed on New Year’s Day.

Dead is thirty-six year old Chanderpaul Dhoman called “Jack”, of Lot 28 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder.

According to information, around 20:00 hrs on December 30th in First Street ,Johanna ,Dhoman was on riding his bicycle when he noticed the suspects who were identified as Berthrum Ramnauth 33, called “Corn curl”, and Deoraj Narine 44, called “Davo”, were imbibing with others at the time in a yard.

The rice farmer stopped and informed the men that their goats were grazing in his rice field destroying it in the process.

The complaint led to an argument between the men. Moments later the duo left the yard and confronted the Dhuman , who was still on the street and dealt him a blow to his head with an iron bar.The men also beat and kick the father of four about his body until he became unconscious.

The men fled the scene but were arrested shortly after. The rice farmer was picked up and taken to the Mibicuri Hospital, however, due to the extent of injuries to his head he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and then to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

He was placed on life support in the intensive care unit of the GPHC but succumbed sometime after.

Police investigations are ongoing.