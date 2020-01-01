PSC fires former SWAT Boss Dookie 

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has terminated the service of former SWAT Unit boss, Motie Dookie, two years after he was intercepted at a roadblock in Corentyne, Berbice, while allegedly attempting to smuggle thirty cases of Johnny Walker Whiskey.

Dookie, whose career and reputation have been dogged by controversy, was dismissed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday. The former officer’s dismissal comes exactly two years after he was intercepted at the roadblock. Dookie, who was serving as Head of the SWAT Unit at that time, pleaded his innocence and claimed that he did not have knowledge of what was in the vehicle, after which the bus driver claimed ownership. He was subsequently sent on leave by then acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine. The former law enforcement officer then approached the court to challenge the decision to send him on leave, citing the fact that only the Police Service Commission had the authority to do so. He was successful in his bid and was reinstated sometime after, since there was no PSC in existence at the time.

Additionally, the court ordered the then acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, and Attorney General, Basil Williams, to provide financial compensation to Dookie. The PSC was subsequently commissioned and retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe was identified to head the Commission. Almost immediately, the PSC began examining matters involving officers of the Force, including Dookie’s. A decision was then taken to have the former SWAT boss be demoted from Deputy Superintendent to Assistant Superintendent of police. Dookie joined the Force as a constable and moved through the junior ranks before becoming a Sergeant. He was then sent to pursue the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Cadet Officers’ Course which he successfully completed.

However, he was demoted to the rank of Sergeant and sent to an outstation after it was realised that there were discrepancies with the certificates he presented for enrollment into the Cadet Course. Dookie was then sent to serve at the Timehri Police Station, and while there another officer was shot with a weapon which Dookie had in his possession. However, the now relieved cop told investigators that the firearm went off while he was cleaning it, and, sometime after, the injured rank decided not to provide evidence against Dookie. Once that matter was dropped, Dookie continued in the GPF without bearing arms but was subsequently allowed to do so after intervention by a senior regional official from Region Two to then President Donald Ramotar. The weapon was returned to Dookie by then Commissioner of Police Leroy Brumell who was instructed to do same.